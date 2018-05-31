The CEO of UNC Health Care and dean of its medical school is stepping down

William Roper, who held top posts with the Bush and Reagan administrations before turning UNC Health Care into the largest hospital system in the Triangle, will be stepping down, the Chapel Hill health care organization said Thursday.

As CEO of UNC Health Care and dean of UNC's Medical School for the past 14 years, Roper oversaw UNC's expansion to a 13-hospital network that doubled its revenue to nearly $5 billion in just six years.

But what would have been the crowning achievement of Roper's career — a planned partnership between UNC Health Care and Charlotte's Atrium Health — fell apart when Atrium pulled out after nearly a year of negotiations.

The partnership would have created one of the nation's largest networks, employing 90,000 people, with 60 hospitals in three states. Roper and the proposed deal were criticized by public officials concerned that the much larger Charlotte organization would control the state-owned health care system and UNC's prestigious medical school in Chapel Hill.

UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper discusses some of the things he learned during a recent failed attempt to merge with Atrium Health as he speaks during an interview in Chapel Hill, NC, on March 14, 2018.

Just weeks after the deal fell through in March, the 69-year-old executive vowed to stay on with UNC, saying in an interview with The News & Observer that to quit at that point, "would send the wrong message: that Roper, in a fit of pique, took his ball and went home."

On Thursday, Roper offered a different message, saying that his time served is "a gracious plenty," and emphasized his timing had nothing to do with the Atrium deal falling through.

"It's time," Roper said in an interview. "I surely wasn't forced out."

He will step down from his position, which pays a base salary of $837,700, effective May 2019, giving UNC leaders a year to find his replacement. Then he'll take a year-long sabbatical before returning in 2020 as an professor of pediatrics, his specialty by training.





"I don't want to fritter it away," Roper said of the coming year. "I want to work on consequential things that matter."

Roper does multiple duty as medical school dean, health system CEO, vice chancellor of medical affairs and guest lecturer for medical students. His current CEO position is the longest he's ever held in a varied career that has included being special assistant to the president for health policy, administrator of the nation's Medicare system and deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy under President Ronald Reagan, as well as director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President George H.W. Bush.

He also logged a stint as a health insurance executive before becoming dean of UNC's School of Public Health in 1997, which consistently ranked among the nation's top public health programs under Roper's guidance. He is highly sought after for his political acumen and academic credentials, and has been named by Modern Healthcare magazine on its 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare list six times, most recently last year.

Roper sits on two corporate boards: DaVita, the kidney dialysis center company, which paid Roper nearly $340,000 last year in cash and stock; and Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefits management organization that paid Roper $315,000 last year in cash and stock.

Continually stressing the need for hospital systems to prepare for a time when hospitals will no longer be cash cows, Roper has denied that he's an empire builder or, in his words, a "day trader in hospitals." But he has never been shy about stressing the need for hospital systems to keep getting larger if they want to survive the changes sweeping through the nation's health care system.

"It seems to me that institutions like ours are at a turning point," Roper said in a 2016 interview with the Advisory Board, a research and consulting organization.

"We basically have been able to demand people pay us a lot of money, because they valued the high-end ... level of care," he said. "But it's not sustainable if we continue to thumb our nose and believe that people will pay us whatever we demand."