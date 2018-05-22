Armed motorist in duel with dump truck driver dies, police say

An armed motorist involved in a road rage duel with a dump truck driver in early May has died, Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper said Tuesday.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office notified police that Kenneth Dean Nash died on May 15 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, Roper said.

Nash left his SUV and waved a gun at the dump truck driver, according to police. The dump truck driver then drove into Nash, knocking him unconscious to the ground, police said.

Police consulted with the Gaston County District Attorney's Office before deciding that no charges will be filed against the dump truck driver, Roper said..

The drivers stopped their vehicles on N.C. 273 (Mountain Island Highway) in Mount Holly at about 11:30 a.m. May 4, police said. That's where witnesses found the SUV driver on the road.

When the man left his SUV, the dump truck "moved forward, striking the SUV and the driver of the SUV," Roper said in a statement the same day of the incident.





Another driver, Katie Morris, said the dump truck driver yelled out to her, "He's got a gun," when she left her vehicle to check on the man in the road, Charlotte station WSOC-TV reported at the time. The man wasn’t moving, Morris told the Gaston Gazette.

Morris left the scene with a panic attack before she returned to talk to police, she told the Gaston Gazette. She reacted that way because her grandfather died in a motorcycle wreck a couple weeks ago, she said.