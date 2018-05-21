Family's pastor: Dad's mental illness to blame for 'insane and evil' crash into restaurant

The man who rammed a Jeep into a Bessemer City restaurant Sunday, killing two family members, was suffering from mental illness, his family's pastor said Monday.
Roger Self's mental state had gone from "bad to really bad" in the days before Sunday's lunch at the Surf and Turf Lodge, the Rev. Austin Rammell said.
"His family and close friends have intensely labored to try and get Roger help. ... At the end of the day, we were all unable to help our friend," he said.
Sunday afternoon, Self got up from the table where his extended family had gathered and returned in the SUV, Rammell said. His wife and son were badly injured, and his daughter Katelyn and daughter-in-law Amanda were killed.
He "deeply loved" both women, Rammell said.
Katelyn Self planned the lunch on Sunday, which also included her fiance and his parents. She worked for the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, and her fiance, Alex Burns, is a Gastonia police officer, he said.
Amanda was an emergency room nurse at Caromont Health in Gastonia, where her husband, Gaston County police officer Josh Self, is in critical but stable condition and improving, Rammell said.
They have two children, who were with them at the restaurant, he said. Both are OK and in the care of family members.
Diane, Roger Self's wife, is in critical but stable condition at Carolinas Medical Center, Rammell said.
Roger Self was well-respected in the Dallas community, and Sunday's "absolutely insane and evil" act was not like the Roger everyone knew, Rammell said.
Memorial plans are still underway.
