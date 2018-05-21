North Carolina

North Carolina prison guard attacked by inmate

The Associated Press

May 21, 2018 08:18 AM

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C.

State prison officials say an officer at a North Carolina prison has been attacked by an inmate.

Jerry Higgins with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the attack occurred Saturday night at the Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville.

Higgins said Richard Lennox punched the officer, who was taken to a medical facility outside the prison and was evaluated and released.

Higgins says the attack happened in a hallway near a housing area when Lennox refused the officer's orders.

There were no other injuries.

Higgins says prison officials will pursue assault charges against Lennox.

  Comments  