NRA ad features NC man who owns no gun, but gave impassioned gun speech at city council

Before April, the internet didn’t know Mark Robinson.

Then a 4-minute video of his impassioned speech at a Greensboro City Council meeting caught the internet’s attention when Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina shared Robinson’s speech on Facebook.

And then, the National Rifle Association noticed.

The NRA liked Robinson’s speech so much, the organization featured excerpts of it and an interview with him in a commercial.

“I’m a law-abiding citizen who’s never shot anybody, never committed a serious crime. Never committed a felony. . . but it seems like every time we have one of these shootings, nobody wants to put the blame where it goes, which is at the shooter’s feet. You want to put it at my feet,” Robinson said at the Greensboro City Council meeting.

Robison spoke April 3 during a public comment period in which several residents shared their thoughts on a gun and knife show slated for late summer at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan previously proposed canceling the show in response to the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting that killed 17 people in February.

A month after Robinson shared his thoughts, it became the opening audio for an NRA commercial.

Robinson also appears in the commercial, sitting at a picnic table at Center City Park in Greensboro, WFMY reported.

“I felt like I needed to say something for all the people out there that I just spoke about, the people who have come together, who are together, who feel unified. That majority of people who obey the law, and you know, work hard every day,” Robinson says in the commercial.

That majority Robinson references is the majority he asked about at the city council meeting.

“When are you all going to start standing up for the majority? And you know who the majority is? I'm the majority,” Robison told city council leaders.

Despite not owning a gun, the NRA called him to do the commercial after his speech was shared across the internet, WFMY reported.

Robinson said he joined the NRA this year, prior to his speech, and that he’ll soon purchase a gun, the news station reported.

Earlier this month, Robinson was a featured speaker at the NRA Convention in Dallas, along with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.