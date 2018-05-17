NC public schools would have to post 'In God We Trust' signs under proposed bill

North Carolina public schools could soon become a little more religious, if the General Assembly passes a new bill that would force schools to display signs saying "In God We Trust."

The bill would require all public schools, both traditional and charter, to put an "In God We Trust" sign up in a prominent place on campus.

The bill was filed Thursday and sponsored by four Republican members of the House of Representatives: Bert Jones of Rockingham County, Linda Johnson of Cabarrus County, Dean Arp of Union County and Phil Shepherd of Onslow County.

None of the bill's four main sponsors could be reached for comment Thursday. However, the bill was criticized by the North Carolina ACLU.

"When any student walks into school to learn, they should be greeted equally and with respect — not confronted with divisive and unneccessary displays that send a message to students of different religious views, or none at all, that they are second-class or not welcome," ACLU communications director Mike Meno said.

A similar bill, which the same four lawmakers also filed Thursday, would create a free option for an "In God We Trust" license plate.

Contrary to popular belief, prayer is not banned in public schools, although school officials can't endorse specific religions because doing so would violate the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

In 2014, the North Carolina legislature passed a law that clarified students' existing rights to pray during school, as well as organize religious clubs or reference religion in school work, as long as doing so didn't disrupt school activities. Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory signed it into law.