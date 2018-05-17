As Apple considers Triangle, NC leaders propose changes to corporate incentives

North Carolina state legislative leaders are proposing changes to economic-development incentives Thursday morning, even as inquiries mount about tech giant Apple's interest in locating in Research Triangle Park.
Lawmakers called it a 5-step package that will make it easier for major companies to qualify for financial incentives.
Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, speaking at a 10 a.m. Thursday news conference, said the incentives aren't designed for any one specific company.
Although they said they could not talk about negotiations with Apple, the announcement comes amid rising interest in what incentives might be needed for RTP to land the company's major project.
The company and political leaders are interested in tailoring a financial incentives package that could seal the deal, as Apple is also reportedly still looking at other states.
"We learned a lot of valuable lessons from the near-misses," said Moore, a Cleveland County Republican, mentioning the loss of a Toyota plant and previous automotive manufacturing.
The legislature returned for its short session on Wednesday, to work on changes to its state budget.
This story is developing and will be updated.
