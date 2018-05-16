What people are saying on social media about the NC teacher rally

Thousands of teachers are marching in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday to lobby state lawmakers to increase education spending and raise teacher pay in North Carolina.

Several school districts, including Wake County, are closed because schools couldn't find enough substitute teachers to keep schools open.

Here's what some of those teachers and others are saying on social media about the rally.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The march has started as thousands of teachers are making their way through the streets of Raleigh to the state Capitol. NC is the latest state to see massive demonstrations by educators demanding more compensation #RedForEd pic.twitter.com/g7WoQjhbFA — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) May 16, 2018

The #RedForEd march has begun down Fayetteville St. pic.twitter.com/Q4U67vW8k3 — Bill King (@kingbill24) May 16, 2018

So are the teachers that are protesting today walking in a single file line? #NCTeacherRally — John Tart (@thelegendaryJT3) May 16, 2018

Rain or Shine, we out here to make a difference for our kids. #RedForED pic.twitter.com/OQfsxoWbFd — Brandon Simmons (@BSimmons25) May 16, 2018

Aerial footage shows massive teacher protest in Raleigh, North Carolina, as wave of teacher revolts continues to sweep throughout the U.S. Up to 15,000 are expected to swarm the state's capitol this morning.



Read more: https://t.co/UOdLOWLPPk

Watch live: https://t.co/K9hjDwtGiZ pic.twitter.com/Ix8vi3oh6N — ABC News (@ABC) May 16, 2018

Some more of the signs at teachers rally in Raleigh calling for more state education funding in North Carolina. #nced #ncpol #ncga #red4ed pic.twitter.com/J7mcKAngxP — Keung Hui (@nckhui) May 16, 2018

To my mom, to my teachers, to the students: you deserve better. I stand with you. #RedforEd — Jenny Cofer (@jennycofer) May 16, 2018

#red4ed #teacherally2018 A post shared by Victoria L. Scott- Miller (@ritewrite) on May 16, 2018 at 6:32am PDT

Long security lines wrapped around the #ncga building means the bulk of the crowd is outside #ncpol pic.twitter.com/J9YSXZGHSB — Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) May 16, 2018

Some people were critical of the march.

The Teachers union is now responsible for 1/2 of our kids losing a school day during exam time for a @NCDemParty political rally. There was no walkout when dems cut teacher pay. But a walkout after @ncgop raises teacher pay 5 years in a row! — Dallas Woodhouse (@DallasWoodhouse) May 12, 2018

LOL, listen to this heavy rainfall in Raleigh during this political nonsense of a rally, lol. Tell me God doesn't have a sense of humor lol. #teacherrally — Steven (@Skleeven) May 16, 2018

You make an average of over 50 grand a year and only work 9 months.. Quit your whining and start working.

U don't teach Math anymore

U don't teach Cursive anymore

U don't teach correct History anymore

U get all summer off

Yet u feel entitled to more pay?!#NCTeacherRally #WRAL https://t.co/cXozLvKscx — Kyle Flanagan (@KFlanagan721) May 16, 2018

This post will continue to update.

Anna Johnson; 919-829-4807; @anna_m_johnson