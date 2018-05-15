Speaker of the North Carolina House Tim Moore on teacher pay

Moore addresses the State budget surplus, and the proposed 6.2% pay increase in the current budget for teachers during a press conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
Whose job is it to save the beach?

North Carolina

Whose job is it to save the beach?

The Atlantic Ocean is eroding parts of North Topsail Beach by about five feet per year. The town of 800 residents is running out of cash and solutions in its efforts to protect its north shore. Whose job is to save this popular North Carolina tour