Atlantic Coast Pipeline opponents say state ignored minorities' civil rights

A coalition of environmental organizations opposed to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline filed a complaint Tuesday claiming Gov. Roy Cooper's administration failed to protect residents' civil rights when it issued permits for the project.
The environmentalists are calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's civil rights division to require the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to rescind the permits and conduct a more thorough analysis.
The complaint comes in the form of a letter to the EPA by an attorney for 13 groups from seven counties where the natural gas pipeline is planned. The public-interest groups allege the state failed to consider the disproportionate impact the pipeline will have on communities where a large number of people of color live.
They contend the state regulators relied on a "flawed analysis" conducted by the Atlantic Coast Pipeline that took too narrow of an approach. The state considered the demographics of those who would live within one mile of the pipeline compared to the rest of the county. A broader comparison, such as statewide, would show a more disproportionate impact on people of that color.
"I think it raises one of the fundamental questions with the pipeline," said John Runkle, the Chapel Hill attorney representing the environmental groups. "It will have a tremendous impact on families along the route. Until you’ve looked at them in terms of race and color, you haven’t done an analysis."
The civil rights compliance office in the EPA has the authority to investigate complaints and take action under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits recipients of federal funding from discriminating on the basis of race, color or national origin. According to the complaint, North Carolina state agencies received more than $71 million from the EPA in the latest fiscal year.
A representative of the state Department of Environmental Quality could not be reached for comment.
The 600-mile pipeline is being built by an energy consortium led by Duke Energy and Dominion Resources. It will carry fracked natural gas from Pennsylvania and West Virginia into North Carolina to provide fuel for power plants, business and residential customers.
DEQ divisions issued permits for the pipeline earlier this year. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
This story will be updated.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments