62-year-old shot at passing cars, and even a fire truck — over 10 months, NC cops say

A 62-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with shooting at passing vehicles, including a fire truck, for 10 months.
No one was hurt, and Gaston County police said they know of no motive behind the shootings.
Police on Monday went to a home in the the 2000 block of South Point Road near Belmont and arrested Michael Edward Wilson on four counts each of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault in secret, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. Wilson was jailed on $1 million bail.
Passing vehicles were shot at on South Point Road from July 28, 2017, to May 2, police said. Shots were fired as early as 11:20 a.m. and as late as 9:30 p.m., according to police.
A Belmont Fire Department truck based at South Point Volunteer Fire Department was among the vehicles hit by bullets.
“I’m glad that only cars were hit and not people,” Gaston County Police Capt. Curtis Rosselle told the Gaston Gazette.
Gaston police could not be reached late Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gaston County Police Detective Hutch Dow at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
