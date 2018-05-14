In this file photo from Nov. 27, 2017, Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photo call on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, marking the couple's engagement to marry. As their wedding on Saturday nears, a party atmosphere has developed in the English city of Windsor, with tens of thousands of visitors expected in the city on the couple’s wedding day.
No wonder it's called the Queen City: Charlotte has tie after tie to the Royal Wedding

May 14, 2018

Viewers in Charlotte, North Carolina, also known as "the Queen City," have extra special reasons to watch and celebrate Saturday's royal wedding.

Consider that:

Queen Charlotte, for whom the N.C. city and county are named, was born on the same day, May 19, in 1744 in Mirow, Germany.

Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz became queen of Great Britain when she married King George III in 1761.

This is a portrait of Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg, for whom the city and county are named.
Queen Charlotte was buried in 1818 in St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle — site of Saturday's wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle .

The couple's engagement was announced in November, “Good Morning America” and other programs reported that Markle would be the first biracial member of the royal family.

As most Charlotteans know, Queen Charlotte was the first “mixed race” member of the royal family, having been of African descent. Charlotte, by the way, was queen when English settlers incorporated the city of Charlotte in 1768.

Christopher Warren-Green, music director for the Charlotte Symphony, will conduct the orchestra at the wedding ceremony. The ensemble will feature musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia.

Christopher Warren-Green, music director for the Charlotte Symphony, will conduct the orchestra at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday.
Warren-Green also conducted during Prince William and Kate Middleton's ceremony in 2011.

