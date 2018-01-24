Amber Alert issued for missing toddler

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy who was abducted out of Scotland County, North Carolina.
Officials say Raul Johnson was last seen on Village Drive traveling on foot towards Crestline Road in Laurinburg, N.C.
Johnson is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs around 38 pounds.
He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white and orange tiger striped shirt and white pants with rocket ships on them.
Never miss a local story.
Authorities ask that if you have any information regarding Johnson’s abduction, to please call the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office immediately at 910-276-3385, or call 911.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments