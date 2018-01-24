North Carolina

Amber Alert issued for missing toddler

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 24, 2018 06:00 PM

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy who was abducted out of Scotland County, North Carolina.

Officials say Raul Johnson was last seen on Village Drive traveling on foot towards Crestline Road in Laurinburg, N.C.

Johnson is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs around 38 pounds.

He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white and orange tiger striped shirt and white pants with rocket ships on them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities ask that if you have any information regarding Johnson’s abduction, to please call the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office immediately at 910-276-3385, or call 911.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

    A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park.

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over
Wildfire burns 1,000 acres in North Carolina state park 1:14

Wildfire burns 1,000 acres in North Carolina state park
Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook 5:49

Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

View More Video