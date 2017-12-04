Man killed in collision with city bus in North Carolina

Authorities say the driver of a car that collided with a city bus in North Carolina has died.
News outlets report that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 37-year-old James Allen Sumpter was pronounced dead at the scene in Charlotte late Saturday night. Police say Sumpter's car hit the back of a Charlotte Area Transit System bus carrying 14 passengers that had just pulled away from a stop.
The passengers haven't reported any major injuries.
Police say speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, but suspect alcohol or drug use as a factor for the car's driver.
Major Crash Unit, DWI Task Force, Transit Unit and Crime Scene Search were called to conduct an investigation.
