North Carolina

Man killed in collision with city bus in North Carolina

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 04:06 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Authorities say the driver of a car that collided with a city bus in North Carolina has died.

News outlets report that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 37-year-old James Allen Sumpter was pronounced dead at the scene in Charlotte late Saturday night. Police say Sumpter's car hit the back of a Charlotte Area Transit System bus carrying 14 passengers that had just pulled away from a stop.

The passengers haven't reported any major injuries.

Police say speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, but suspect alcohol or drug use as a factor for the car's driver.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Major Crash Unit, DWI Task Force, Transit Unit and Crime Scene Search were called to conduct an investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wildfire burns 1,000 acres in North Carolina state park

    Firefighters battle terrain and winds in attempt to corral a fire of about 1,000 acres that has been burning for days in South Mountains State Park.

Wildfire burns 1,000 acres in North Carolina state park

Wildfire burns 1,000 acres in North Carolina state park 1:14

Wildfire burns 1,000 acres in North Carolina state park
Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook 5:49

Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook
Waves whip pier, shore at Sunset Beach, N.C. 0:33

Waves whip pier, shore at Sunset Beach, N.C.

View More Video