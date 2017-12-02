More Videos

North Carolina

Mother’s boyfriend arrested in case of missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

December 02, 2017 08:45 AM

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office in Jacksonville, N.C. and the FBI made an arrest in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods, who has been missing since Monday.

Investigators with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office took 32-year-old Earl Kimrey into custody on Friday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Mariah’s mother, Kristy Woods, WRAL reports.

The release says Kimrey is charged with:

  • Concealing of death
  • Obstruction of justice
  • Second degree burglary
  • Felony larceny
  • Possession of stolen property

He is currently being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond, and additional charges could be pending as the investigation continues, officials say.

The sheriff’s office said that evidence gathered during the investigation led authorities to believe Mariah is dead. Her location is still unknown and the searches will now shift to a recovery process.

Mariah was reported missing from her home on Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, N.C., on Nov. 27, and was last seen during the evening hours on Sunday, Nov. 26, according to the FBI.

If you have any information regarding her disappearance, call the Onslow County Sheriff immediately at (910) 455-3113 or call 911.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

