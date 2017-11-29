N. Carolina man seeks relief in S. Carolina double homicide

A North Carolina man convicted in a 2005 double murder in South Carolina has requested a new attorney, saying he had ineffective counsel during his 2011 trial.
The Sun News reports 33-year-old Bruce Antwain Hill, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the deaths of Diane and Charles Parker Sr., requested a new attorney Tuesday, as part of an application for post-conviction relief. He had previously filed an appeal, but the state Supreme Court upheld his sentence in July 2014.
Forty-four-year-old Richard Gagnon was convicted in the Parkers' death in 2007, but charges against him were dismissed in 2015. Hill was charged in 2009 when a DNA sample swabbed at the start of a prison sentence for a Tennessee robbery was linked to the Parkers' death.
