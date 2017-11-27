North Carolina

FBI joins search for 3-year-old girl abducted from Jacksonville

By Abbie Bennett And Aaron Moody

November 27, 2017 11:50 AM

JACKSONVILLE

Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Mariah Kay Woods, 3, who was allegedly abducted in Jacksonville, according to an Amber Alert issued Monday.

Woods
Mariah Kay Woods
NCDPS

The FBI has joined the search for Woods, who was last seen when her mother put her to bed Sunday night, according to WCTI.

Officials have interviewed Woods’ mother and her boyfriend, and asked local residents to check for signs of the missing child, the New Bern station reported.

Woods is a 3-year-old white female, about 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 30 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Amber Alert listed an address: 2405-7 Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff at 910-455-3113 or call 911.

