A photo of the World War II-era bomb found on Hatteras Island Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
A photo of the World War II-era bomb found on Hatteras Island Tuesday, July 18, 2017. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
A photo of the World War II-era bomb found on Hatteras Island Tuesday, July 18, 2017. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

North Carolina

July 21, 2017 4:09 PM

This time, a real WWII bomb was found along a Carolina shore

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

HATTERAS

For the second time in less than a week, a World War II-era military device has washed up along the shore of Hatteras Island.

While the object discovered last week proved to be a training Ordnance, seashore officials say the latest object was an actual bomb.

National Park Service law enforcement discovered the “drop-bomb” midday Tuesday on the southernmost tip of the island.

The site is about 13 miles away from “Shelly Island,” a sandbar that has formed off the tip of Cape Point since the spring, where the training ordnance was found July 14.

Both times, the Navy sent an Explosive OrdNance Disposal team to examine and dispose of the objects. The bomb squad’s visit Wednesday included a precautionary detonation.

“In this case they were more concerned it was not a training device, so that’s why they did detonate it in place to render it safe,” said Boone Vandzura, chief ranger for Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

It is unclear at this time whether the bomb exploded during the controlled detonation.

Vandzura said there have been no other discoveries like these two in at least a couple of years.

“The disposal of two unexploded OrdNances in the last six days serves as a reminder of the part the Outer Banks played during World War II,” Outer Banks Group Superintendent David Hallac said in a statement. “I greatly appreciate the support the U.S. Navy has provided.”

WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina

The German U-boats stationed off the coast of the North Carolina during World War II were extremely successful in early 1942. The unique, offshore environment gave them a distinct advantage and they were able to wreak havoc on the merchant ships that travelled along the busy shipping lanes off of the Outer Banks. The area soon became known as Torpedo Junction because of the hundreds of ships that were sunk there.

The Office of National Marine Sanctuaries

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wildfire burns 1,000 acres in North Carolina state park

View More Video