Report: $67K meant for animal shelter was misspent

A State Auditor report found that the former director of the Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter misappropriated thousands of dollars at the Newport nonprofit.
Media outlets report State Auditor Beth Wood released the investigative report Thursday. The report doesn't name the director, a woman who resigned from the shelter in September 2016.
According to the report, the director spent more than $67,000 on 2,200 questionable expenses ranging from online dating services to clothes from Wal-Mart and wrestling pay-per-view. It also says the former director excluded more than $44,000 in cash receipts from bank deposits.
The findings have been referred to the local district attorney.
The report recommended that the humane society's board provide adequate oversight of the shelter operations, seek reimbursement from the former director and attempt to recover the missing cash.
Comments