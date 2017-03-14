North Carolina

March 14, 2017 4:19 AM

Teacher accused of assaulting child with special needs

The Associated Press
MCADENVILLE, N.C.

A special needs teacher in Gaston County is accused of assaulting one of her students.

Media outlets report that 42-year-old Penny Barker was charged Monday with two counts of assault on a person under 12 years of age and two counts of assault on a handicapped person. Barker is listed as a teacher of exceptional children for kindergarten and first grade students at McAndenville Elementary School.

According to an arrest warrant from Cramerton Police, Barker is accused of picking a child up by his ears, causing "a laceration to his lower ear and bleeding." It also says Barker took a stuffed animal that had been soaked in cold water and squeezed it over a child's head.

School records show Barker has been suspended with pay since Jan. 24.

It's unclear if Barker has an attorney.

