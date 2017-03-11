North Carolina

Mother sentenced to 5 years for kidnapping her own daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A Lincolnton woman who made the mistake of talking while she and several others abducted her daughter has been sentenced.

Local media outlets report 41-year-old Debra Ann Matney was sentenced to at least five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy.

Prosecutors say Matney and four others kidnapped her then-18-year-old daughter in 2015, covered the girl's face and drove her to multiple places to withdraw cash from her debit card.

Authorities say the girl identified her mother as one of her assailants after hearing her voice during the encounter. Matney told investigators she was "trying to teach her daughter a lesson."

