Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old North Carolina girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old North Carolina girl last seen in Candler, N.C.
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Bailey Lynn Queen was taken by 32-year-old Joshua Randy Queen, who is the girl’s father.
Bailey Queen is white, has brown hair and eyes and is 4-feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. Her father is 6-foot-2 and about 210 pounds. He was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla with N.C. license tag YPX-7062.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.
