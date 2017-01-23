Couple that lost both of their small children in car wreck announces they’re expecting twins

Hadley and Gentry Eddings, the Charlotte couple who lost both of their small children in a wreck in May 2015, announced Sunday on Facebook that they are pregnant with twins.
“Y’all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful! Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!" Hadley Eddings posted on the Prayers for the Eddings Family Facebook page on Sunday.
Gentry Eddings, a campus pastor at Charlotte’s Forest Hill Church, and Hadley, who teaches 4-year-olds at Forest Hill, drew an outpouring of support following the Memorial Day weekend accident in Pender County along Highway 17.
The couple also drew attention after publicly announcing that they forgave the 28-year-old truck driver from Wilmington who has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.
“We have, in our hearts, forgiven the man who did this,” Gentry Eddings said during a gathering of 800 mourners at the church. “It was not the easiest thing to do, but in some ways it was because we know – Hadley and I – that Jesus Christ has forgiven us our debt. ... So in some ways, it was very easy to forgive a man who made an accident.”
