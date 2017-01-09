Those who lost North Carolina driver's licenses are restored

Court officials say North Carolinians who lost their driver's licenses because of problems at the Department of Motor Vehicles have gotten them back.
The Winston-Salem Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2iZAjBn) that Forsyth County Clerk of Court Susan Frye said in May that thousands of North Carolina drivers had lost their licenses because DMV officials had not updated records.
Frye said the state agency did not update driver's records to show when people complied with requirements such as taking care of a ticket or getting a re-scheduled court date.
The exact number of people affect is unclear.
Frye says the DMV has done a great job of fixing the problems. She says she's getting virtually no complaint calls now.
