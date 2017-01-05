4 charged in deadly shooting of Burlington woman

Four suspects have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Burlington last month.
Local news outlets report that Burlington police say 32-year-old Christina Marie Smith was shot in the head Dec. 28 during an armed robbery at a boarding house where she stayed.
Thirty-four-year-old Marlowe Laddell Southern and 27-year-old Jasmine Dezira McNew, both of Burlington, were arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in Smith's death.
Two other suspects, 21-year-old Khalil Le'Mon Starks of Gaston and a 17-year-old male were taken into Wednesday and face the same charges.
Capt. Brett Taylor says investigators believe Smith was shot while trying to defend her roommate during the robbery.
It's unclear if any of the suspects have attorneys.
