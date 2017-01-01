North Carolina governor takes office minutes into new year

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.1 Pause

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:56 Vigil for Surfer Keahi Mendoza

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

1:10 Hundreds charge into the Atlantic at annual Polar Bear Plunge

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips