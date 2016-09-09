Officials: 2 men drown off Cape Hatteras Seashore beaches

Officials say two men have drowned off Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches in Rodanthe.
Outer Banks Group national parks spokesman Boone Vandzura says in a news release that a 70-year-old swimmer and a 51-year-old who tried to rescue him drowned Friday afternoon.
Vandzura says the first man apparently became caught in a rip current north of the Rodanthe Pier and several people swam out to assist him.
He says Dare County Emergency Medical Services and Chicamacomico Surf Rescue quickly arrived at the scene and pulled the two men from the water. Resuscitation efforts were not successful.
