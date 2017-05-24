McDonald’s UK gets South Carolina all – or mostly – wrong in new ad

McDonald’s is bringing a taste of the South Carolina to the United Kingdom, one burger at a time. Or something like that.
The fast food chain is offering a new burger inspired by S.C. barbecue, but it’s the advertisement is what’s really getting people talking in the Palmetto State.
The TV ad starts off in a mobile phone store when a couple starts talking about what they want to eat from McDonald’s.
As the woman names off each of the ingredients, she progressively becomes more Texas and Western looking, with a cowboy hat and Dolly Parton-inspired blonde hair.
The man in the commercial also ends up also fully decked out in Western wear, while twirling a cartoonish lasso.
At the end of the ad, a salesman who was wearing business clothes comes back in a blue (not the garnet and black or Clemson orange you might expect) football uniform.
The commercial may be all wrong, but at least they seemed to have gotten the sauce somewhat right.
The burger features two beef burgers with bacon, cheese, onions, lettuce and a “sweet n’tangy South Carolina mustard sauce.”
One food reviewer named MJ with Food Review UK liked the burger and loved the sauce.
“It’s got a little bit of bite,” he said in a video review of the burger. “It’s really nice. It’s like a sweet, spicy honey mustard.”
The burger is only available in the U.K. through May 30 as part of McDonald’s Great Tastes of America series. Other burgers include the New York Stack, the Louisiana Stack and the Tennessee Stack.
