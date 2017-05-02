Missing South Carolina teen found dead

The police and the coroner came to the house Monday, and hope in Rock Hill and St. Thomas, Virgin Islands that a child was alive was no more.
Jamie Magras, 18, a languages student who studied Chinese and others, was set to graduate from Northwestern High School. She had been missing since the morning of April 28. She grew up on the island of St. Thomas.
The body was found at 10:50 a.m. Monday in the woods near North Rock Hill Church, said York County Sheriff’s Spokesman Trent Faris, who gave a statement about the case to the media. Faris said there are no reports that the family attended the church.
“It’s not the outcome that anybody wanted from this,” he said.
She had last been seen early Friday and left a note at home saying she was going out in the early hours of the morning. She took a few items of clothing and her driver’s license, family said.
Faris said no foul play is suspected at this time. An investigation is ongoing.
Magras lived about a mile from the church where her body was found, Faris said. She was found near a creek, just off Mount Gallant Road, he said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments