Update: All suspects arrested in overnight manhunt after high-speed chase, gunfire

0:44 Little River resident competes 'min pins' in 2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Pause

1:31 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.11

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse