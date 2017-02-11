Update: All suspects arrested in overnight manhunt after high-speed chase, gunfire

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - All suspects have been arrested after manhunt Friday night into Saturday morning connected to a high-speed chase involving gunfire at state troopers.
As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, five people were in custody, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis.
The chase began in Fairfield County, where a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery in North Carolina was being pursued by state troopers, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspects inside the vehicle shot at the trailing troopers, deputies said.
Richland County deputies were notified by the S.C. Highway Patrol of the ongoing pursuit just after 10 p.m. The chase continued into Richland County, and the vehicle crashed near where Interstate 77 meets Killian Road.
The four suspects fled on foot, and two were arrested shortly after midnight near the scene of the crash, Jackamonis said.
Two more suspects were arrested early Saturday morning at a local hotel, Jackamonis said. And a fifth person, a woman who was not in the car, was arrested and accused of helping the suspects, Jackamonis said.
Information about the suspects and what they are charged with was not immediately available Saturday morning.
A handgun was found inside the crashed car Friday night, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. A state trooper suffered minor cuts, Lott said.
People had been warned to stay away from the Killian Road/I-77 area while the manhunt was underway. But the area has since been cleared and is safe for the public, Jackamonis said.
