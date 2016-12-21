Twins provide warmth for young and old alike | Horry’s Angels

Regan (left) and Renea Urbaniak present a dozen blankets they made to residents of Summit Place Senior Living on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. The twins from the Academy of Arts, Sciences & Technology made the blankets as part of their National Honors Society community service. They were nominated for Horry’s Angels by their mother, Sharon, who wrote: “They were striving to help children in need, so they thought keeping them warm would be a great option. Renea and Regan purchased fleece throw blankets and doubled them up to make tie-knot blankets. They wanted to give to the less fortunate children at Ocean Drive Elementary School in North Myrtle Beach, ensuring the young kids would have a blanket to keep warm... This is a selfless act because it takes a lot of time to assemble these blankets, helping kids know they can have access to a blanket creating a positive atmosphere to feel safe and warm. The girls give back to society, and help allow students to perform efficiently in education, by not having to worry about being cold or without a blanket at night.”
JASON LEE
jlee@thesunnews
Comments