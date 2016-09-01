Pence makes 1st visit to Utah as Trump's VP candidate

Mike Pence is making his first visit to Utah on Thursday since becoming Donald Trump's running mate.
He's attending a Trump fundraiser and speaking at a Salt Lake City policy summit hosted by U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.
Pence is a conservative Indiana governor and former congressman who is expected to use his Utah visit to help bolster support for the party's nominee.
He's popular with many in Utah's GOP who have so far been reluctant to back their party's brash billionaire presidential candidate.
That includes Lee, who has so far refused to endorse Trump. His office says he has no plans to do so.
