Thousands line up to see Donald Trump in Everett

Thousands of people lined up to hear Donald Trump speak in Everett as the Republican presidential candidate returned to Washington state Tuesday for a rally and a fundraiser.
The New York businessman's plane landed at Paine Field just after 4 p.m. He was scheduled speak at Xfinity Arena later Tuesday evening.
People started gathering outside the facility hours before the doors opened and the line to get in stretched for blocks. There was a large police presence in the area. Protesters gathered near the facility but were outnumbered by Trump supporters.
An organized protest rally began Tuesday afternoon at Clark Park. Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson and other officials planned to attend before marching to the nearby arena.
Brandon Knox, 18, of Auburn, arrived early in the morning to line up to see the candidate.
"I like Trump because he's pro-gun and he wants to enforce immigration," he told The Daily Herald.
Several prominent Washington state Republicans are staying away from the Trump event, having previously said they wouldn't support their party's nominee. GOP Senate candidate Chris Vance, gubernatorial candidate Bill Bryant and Rep. Dave Reichert, who represents the state's 8th Congressional District, have all said they won't vote for Trump because of his controversial statements.
Trump last visited the state in May, when he held rallies in Spokane and Lynden.
A recent Elway Poll showed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with a double-digit lead over Trump in Washington — 43 percent to 24 percent. The state hasn't voted for a Republican candidate for president since 1984.
