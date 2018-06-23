The Latest: Republicans nominate candidates at convention

The Latest on South Dakota Republicans' state convention (all times local):
4 p.m.
South Dakota Republicans have chosen to nominate Yankton lawyer Jason Ravnsborg for state attorney general and selected candidates for other offices.
GOP delegates at the party's state convention voted Saturday for Larry Rhoden for lieutenant governor; Steve Barnett for secretary of state; Josh Haeder for state treasurer; Rich Sattgast for state auditor; Ryan Brunner for commissioner of School and Public Lands; and Kristie Fiegen for Public Utilities commissioner.
In the race for attorney general, Ravnsborg will face former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler, whom Democrats nominated last week, in the November general election.
Democrats also nominated Michelle Lavallee for lieutenant governor; Alexandra Frederick for secretary of state; Aaron Matson for state treasurer; Tom Cool for state auditor; Woody Houser for commissioner of School and Public Lands; and Wayne Frederick for Public Utilities commissioner.
2:48 p.m.
South Dakota Republicans have chosen Yankton lawyer Jason Ravnsborg to be their candidate for state attorney general.
GOP delegates voted Saturday to nominate Ravnsborg at their state party convention. He will face former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler, whom Democrats nominated last week, in November.
Ravnsborg has proposed expanding programs that allow lower-level prisoners to work while serving their sentences and establishing a meth-specific prison and mental health facility in the western part of the state. He touted his support among county sheriffs to delegates.
The Yankton resident is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Ravnsborg triumphed at the convention over Lawrence County State's Attorney John Fitzgerald and state Sen. Lance Russell to win the nomination. He's seeking to succeed outgoing Attorney General Marty Jackley as the state's chief lawyer and law enforcement officer.
