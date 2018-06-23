New Hampshire GOP chair resigns after 18 months in job

The chair of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee has resigned after 18 months in the job.
In a letter sent to party leaders late Friday, Jeanie Forrester, of Meredith, said she had taken a job in local government.
Her resignation takes effect June 30.
WMUR-TV reports Forrester's resignation comes after new financial filings for the state Republican and Democratic parties showed the GOP trailing substantially in fundraising with less than five months to go before the general election.
Forrester says she looks forward to staying involved through various campaigns to assure that Republicans continue to maintain and grow the party's majorities in New Hampshire.
