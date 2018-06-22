FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement before saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. On Thursday, June 21, 2018, the Trump administration identified the missile test engine site that it says North Korea has pledged to destroy, but the president’s latest comments about resolving the nuclear standoff have raised new questions about what concessions Pyongyang has made.
A need to verify NKorea nuclear pledges

By DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW PENNINGTON Associated Press

June 22, 2018 02:21 AM

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration has identified the missile test engine site that it says North Korea has pledged to destroy. But the president's latest comments about resolving the nuclear standoff have raised new questions about what concessions Pyongyang has made.

President Donald Trump had said on June 12 after his summit with Kim Jong Un that the North Korean leader was "already destroying" a missile site, in addition to committing to "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.

Defense officials are not so sure. One of those officials would not answer questions about whether the site was already being destroyed, but said that as negotiations moved forward, the administration would continue to monitor the area where North Korea tested liquid propellant engines for long-range ballistic missiles.

