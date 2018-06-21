Hobbs commissioners approve pay raises for police officers

Most Hobbs police officers will get a 5 percent pay raise under a proposal that won unanimous approval from city commissioners.
The Hobbs News-Sun reports the increase keeps the southeastern New Mexico city at the top of the list when it comes to the pay scale for new officers in the state.
The base salary for noncertified officers will increase from $24.78 an hour to $26.02. The base pay for certified officers will increase from $26.02 an hour to $27.32, or about $56,826 a year.
The increases will cost the police department more than $338,000 annually for all current and open positions.
The police union must approve the proposal, which amends a collective bargaining agreement that's in effect through June 2020.
The city also plans to increase the base salaries of police leadership not covered by the agreement.
