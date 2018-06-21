Maine Senate passes bill to keep lead out of school water

The Maine Senate has unanimously voted to create a program designed to make sure drinking water in schools is safe.
The senate voted Wednesday in favor of amended legislation offered by Sen. Rebecca Millett, a Democrat from Cape Elizabeth. The bill directs the Maine Department of Education to develop a grant program so schools can test water that is used for drinking or cooking for lead contamination.
Millett says the grant program is important because lead poisoning can cause cognitive impairment and other health problems in children.
State law requires testing in schools that don't use public water sources. Millett says her bill would close this loophole. She says state investigations have found that schools using public water have tested positive for high levels of lead.
