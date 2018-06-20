Democrat Golden faces GOP Congressman Poliquin in November

Democratic state Rep. Jared Golden has won the right to face Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin for Maine's 2nd Congressional District in the November general election.
Golden didn't win an outright majority in the first round of voting, but he became the winner by defeating Lucas St. Clair after additional tabulations under ranked-choice voting.
The result was announced Wednesday, eight days after the primary.
Because no candidate had a first-round majority, additional tabulations were triggered under Maine's new voting system. Under the system, third-place finisher Craig Olson was eliminated and his supporters' second-place selections were reallocated for the end result.
Maine's June 12 primary elections marked the biggest test of the ranked-choice system, which was used for the first time in a statewide primary.
