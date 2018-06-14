Jury selection begins in lawsuit resulting from teen's death

Jury selection has begun in the wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Chicago and a police officer resulting from the 2015 fatal shooting of a teenager.
Quintonio LeGrier's family is suing the city after the 19-year-old college student was shot by Officer Robert Rialmo. Bettie Jones, a 55-year-old neighbor, was also fatally shot.
Videotaped depositions given by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson will be heard during the trial. Emanuel and Johnson were questioned about the status of Rialmo and how police-involved shootings are investigated. Lawyers for LeGrier's estate successfully argued Wednesday that jurors should hear about Jones.
Rialmo says he fired at LeGrier because the teen swung a baseball bat at him. But a police disciplinary body found no evidence LeGrier did so.
