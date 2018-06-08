Soros-backed California county prosecutors fail in 3 races

FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton discusses the arrest of Golden State Killer suspect, Joseph James DeAngelo during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Three California county district attorneys will keep their seats despite a well-financed campaign to replace them with reform-minded candidates. Becton, who was appointed Contra Costa County's first woman and first African-American district attorney last year, was just shy of the majority of votes in Tuesday's election that she needs to win the office outright. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo