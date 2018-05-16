Weather service confirms 2 tornadoes hit Connecticut

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Connecticut Tuesday.
The weather service said Wednesday night that an EF1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 110 mph moved along a 9 ½ mile path between Beacon Falls and Hamden. A second EF1 tornado with peak winds of 100 mph moved along a 4 ½ mile path between Southbury and Oxford.
Two people in New Fairfield and Danbury were killed in separate accidents when trees fell on their trucks, including a woman whose 3-year-old child escaped injury.
The storms downed scores of trees and power lines. More than 120,000 homes and businesses lost electricity.
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he's signed an emergency order that will give state agencies flexibility in helping cities and towns recover.
