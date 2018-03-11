Fate unclear for Alaska smoke-free workplace bill

In this Feb. 28, 2017, photo, Alaska state Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux looks over materials during a House Judiciary Committee meeting in Juneau, Alaska. LeDoux chairs the House Rules Committee, which schedules bills for the floor, and has raised concerns with legislation that would create a statewide smoke-free workplace law. The measure passed the Senate last year but is stuck in House Rules despite having widespread support. Becky Bohrer AP Photo