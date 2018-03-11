In this Feb. 28, 2017, photo, Alaska state Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux looks over materials during a House Judiciary Committee meeting in Juneau, Alaska. LeDoux chairs the House Rules Committee, which schedules bills for the floor, and has raised concerns with legislation that would create a statewide smoke-free workplace law. The measure passed the Senate last year but is stuck in House Rules despite having widespread support.
National Politics

Fate unclear for Alaska smoke-free workplace bill

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press

March 11, 2018 11:46 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska

The fate of legislation that would mandate smoke-free workplaces in Alaska is unclear. A powerful lawmaker is blocking its advancement and others so far have been unwilling to push the issue, despite the bill's widespread support.

As House Rules Committee chair, Republican Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux decides which bills reach the floor. She has balked at moving the bill, which has passed the Senate. Half of the House is cross-sponsors.

LeDoux says the state should not foist a program on communities that may not want it. A similar measure failed in 2016, dying in a different committee that LeDoux then chaired.

LeDoux is one of three Republicans who helped Democrats take control of the House and is a leader of the coalition, which holds a narrow majority in the 40-member House.

