Trial opens over alleged abuses in Mississippi prison

A trial is beginning in a case where prisoners are suing the state of Mississippi over conditions at a privately-run prison.
The class-action lawsuit scheduled to begin Monday in Jackson alleges abuses at East Mississippi Correctional Facility near Meridian.
Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center want a federal judge to order improvements at the prison, run by Utah-based Management and Training Corp.
They say mentally ill inmates aren't getting adequate treatment, that medical care is substandard, that the facility over-relies on solitary confinement, and that inmates don't even get enough food.
Issa Arnita, a spokesman for Management & Training Corp., says the facility is safe, secure and clean, and says the company improved the 1,500-bed prison since the company took over in 2012.
