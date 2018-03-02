National Politics

Court rejects appeal from state lawmaker in civil suit

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press

March 02, 2018 02:46 AM

DOVER, Del.

Delaware's Supreme Court has for the second time rejected an appeal from a state lawmaker in a long-running legal battle over a home-improvement contract.

The court on Thursday upheld a Superior Court judge's ruling granting a judgment of $116,000, plus interest, against Rep. Charles Potter Jr., a Wilmington Democrat, and his wife, former state treasurer and current Wilmington City Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter. The judge also placed a lien on the Potter's property for that amount.

In her ruling, the judge noted that the arbitration award had been upheld by both the Court of Chancery and Delaware Supreme Court. She also said there was no reason to revisit those findings, despite the Potters' "kitchen-sink" approach to their legal arguments.

The Potters argued, among other things, that the work was done improperly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

View More Video