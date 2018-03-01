Bevin makes 2 appointments to University of Louisville board

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed two new members to the University of Louisville Board of Trustees. The selections come at a crucial time as the school searches for a new campus president.
The governor's office said Wednesday that Bevin has appointed Mary R. Nixon of Louisville and James Michael Rogers of Prospect as UofL trustees.
Nixon is a retired finance executive at fast-food giant Yum Brands Inc.
Rogers is a retired Hilliard Lyons chief operating officer and executive vice president.
Never miss a local story.
The governor's office says both will serve terms expiring in early 2024.
The appointments come as UofL trustees are searching for a replacement for former campus President James Ramsey, who resigned after a series of scandals.
Greg Postel is serving as the university's interim president.
Comments