Veteran journalist named editor of Indian Country Today

A veteran journalist who has worked for outlets including the Navajo Times, the Arizona Republic and the Seattle Times has been named editor of Indian Country Today.
The National Congress of American Indians announced the selection of Mark Trahant on Wednesday. The group says Trahant is highly respected for his keen insight into issues impacting tribal nations.
Trahant is a member of Idaho's Shoshone-Bannock Tribe and a former Native American Journalists Association president.
NCAI took over Indian Country Today about a month ago after the Oneida Nation put operations on hold to explore new business models. It later donated assets to NCAI.
The organization says it plans to share content for free with tribal newspapers, radio stations and websites.
Trahant says he'll focus on a digital platform.
