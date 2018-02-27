National Politics

Kentucky Democrat who won in Trump district to be sworn in

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 02:53 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

A Kentucky Democrat elected to a state House seat in a district Republican President Donald Trump won with 72 percent of the vote just two years ago will be sworn in on Tuesday.

Linda Belcher will replace former GOP Rep. Dan Johnson, who killed himself last year after facing sexual assault allegations. Belcher defeated Republican Rebecca Johnson, who was Dan Johnson's wife, with 68 percent of the vote in a special election last week.

Belcher will be sworn in at 2 p.m. by Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. She will serve the final year of Johnson's term. Belcher and Johnson could meet again on the ballot in November as both have filed for a full, two-year term. Johnson will face Thomas Huff in the May 22 Republican primary.

