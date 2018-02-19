New Mexico governor's tense tenure with lawmakers nears end

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, speaks to reporters outside her office in Santa Fe, N.M. The rocky relationship between Martinez and state lawmakers is coming to a close as both sides ponder what could have been. Democratic leaders say they wish there was better communication with the Republican governor and wonder if they could have done more. Martinez says her only regret is that lawmakers didn't pass more of her legislation during her eight years in office. Russell Contreras,File AP Photo