New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, speaks to reporters outside her office in Santa Fe, N.M. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. The New Mexico Legislature wrapped up a 30-day session Thursday, after approving a $6.3 billion budget bill that shores up spending on the criminal justice system and public education with pay raises allotted to teachers and state workers. Russell Contreras AP Photo

National Politics

New Mexico governor won't discuss preference on successor

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 02:24 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has declined to say whether she will vote for the sole Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2018 elections.

Martinez was asked Thursday at a news conference whether she will vote for Republican Congressman Steve Pearce to be the next governor. She said that she is not going to answer that question.

Pearce is giving up a firm hold on New Mexico's southern congressional district to run for governor.

Martinez cannot run for re-election in 2018 to a third term. She says the next governor will inherit a state government in strong financial shape, and that the local economy is improving.

Pearce has highlighted the need to reshape New Mexico's economy and says he is alarmed that people are leaving the state to look for work.

